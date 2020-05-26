Car stolen from fuel queue

A DARING thief allegedly stole a car from a petrol queue at a filling station in Harare after tricking the owner that he could refuel easily.

Prosper Makono of Chitungwiza has since appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

The 28-year-old was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Mr Denis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody to today for plea recording.

Prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa had it that on May 23 at around 4.30pm, Ishmael Makomeya went to Engen Service Station located at the corner of Enterprise Road and Robert Mugabe Road in Harare with the intention of refuelling his car, a Toyota Lexus (ADI 7974).

The court heard that while Makomeya was in the queue, Makono approached him saying he was in a position to refuel the car on his behalf without following the long winding queue.

They managed to track him to Mbare Musika where he was doings some errands.

Upon searching Makono, police managed to recover car keys, Makomeya’s identification particulars, $1 200 and US$26.

Makona then led detectives to the National Sports Stadium where he had parked the car along Solomon Mujuru Road after it ran out of fuel.