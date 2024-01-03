Byo Police launch manhunt for seven Nedbank robbery suspects

Police in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for seven suspects in connection with an armed robbery case which took place at Nedbank Bank last year.

Thieves broke into the Nedbank branch in Belmont, Bulawayo last year around August and ran away with over US$270 000 and R2 million.

Bulawayo acting Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed that police are looking for the seven suspects and are appealing for information that could lead to their capture

Asst. Inspector Msebele said police suspect the seven may have skipped the country.

“The seven wanted persons are Agrippa Mloyi of Nkulumane, Sekusile, Bulawayo; Dingilizwe Mloyi of Mbundane, Bulawayo; Nqobile Mloyi of Nkulumane, Bulawayo; Bhekani Mlilo of Emganwini, Bulawayo; Sipho Tshuma of Nkulumane, Bulawayo; George with no further particulars and SaMamo with no further particulars,” said the police spokesperson.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urging anyone to come up with information which can lead to the arrest and recovery of USD$272 500-00, R2 420 000-00 and five gold coins which were stolen by the above-mentioned suspects.” – Cite

