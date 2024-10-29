Businesswoman Accused in Abduction and Assault Over Mattress Deal Dispute

Spread the love

HARARE – Prominent businesswoman Phionah Riekert finds herself at the centre of legal drama, facing serious charges of robbery and abduction related to a disputed mattress supply deal for Bindura Provincial Hospital. Riekert, who spent the weekend in remand prison, appeared in court yesterday alongside her alleged accomplice, Innocent Chiwara, where they were both released on US$400 bail each by regional magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

The case against Riekert involves a government contract she secured last month to supply 90 mattresses to Bindura Provincial Hospital. According to the State, Riekert subcontracted Paul Masunda to manufacture the mattresses, agreeing to pay him US$1,800 for the materials and labour. Masunda reportedly delivered the mattresses as per the agreement, but they were later rejected by hospital officials for failing to meet quality standards, including a lack of required waterproofing.

After the rejection, Riekert allegedly returned the mattresses to Masunda, who promised to fix the issues. However, the situation escalated on October 18, when Riekert and Chiwara, reportedly driving a yellow, South African-registered Hummer, arrived at Masunda’s home. According to court documents, Riekert confronted Masunda about the unfinished work while he was seated in his vehicle outside his gate. The conversation quickly turned confrontational, and Riekert allegedly produced a firearm, demanding that Masunda hand over his car keys, which he then surrendered to Chiwara, who drove away with the vehicle.

The incident intensified when two unregistered Toyota Land Cruisers arrived, and one of the occupants forcibly placed Masunda into one of the vehicles. Masunda was driven to High Glen Shopping Centre, where Riekert allegedly awaited and physically assaulted him upon his arrival.

Following his release, Masunda reported the incident to ZRP Budiriro, leading to an investigation that resulted in the recovery of his car from Riekert’s office. Anesu Chirenje is leading the prosecution in the ongoing case, where Riekert and Chiwara face serious charges, including robbery and assault, as the court seeks to clarify the exact circumstances surrounding the violent escalation of this contractual dispute.

The case has attracted significant public interest due to Riekert’s business profile and the nature of the alleged offences, with observers closely watching the proceedings as more details emerge.

Source: H-Metro

