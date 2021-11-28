Businessman up for murder

A BUHERA businessman allegedly teamed up with six other people to fatally assault a villager who had destroyed property at his shop.

The now late villager, Austin Mumbicho (63) had a mental health history and had reportedly stopped taking medication resulting in him turning violent.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident which happened at Murambinda Growth Point.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said Mumbicho died after sustaining serious injuries all over the body.

The businessman, Lovemore Mazikana (36) who runs a shop at Mazikana Business Centre, Kudakwashe Matsvai, John Matsvai, Lloyd Muchada, Onias Samere, Kuziva Mudzipurwi and Effort Madanhire have since been arrested in connection with Mumbicho’s murder.

“Mumbicho who was a well-known mental patient had ceased taking his medication, and was violent for more than 21 days. During that period he was staying alone at his homestead.

“Two of the accused persons were contracted by Mazikana to put some tiles at his shop. When they were putting the tiles, Mumbicho walked on the wet floor. The two approached Mumbicho and quizzed him why he was disturbing them. Mumbicho became violent and left the shop using the back door,” he said.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka added: “Mumbicho ran amok, picked up bricks and smashed some windowpanes. The accused persons tried to refrain Mumbicho in vain. They allegedly retaliated and assaulted him.

“They also stoned him. Mumbicho fled from the scene, but the accused persons followed, and continued assaulting him with switches. He passed out. They realised that he had died and carried his body to a shop veranda. A report was made to the police leading to the arrest of the suspects.”

He urged members of the public, parents and guardians of people with mental health problems to be cautious and ensure that they take their medication regularly, as they (mental health patients) either become victims or perpetrators of violence. – Manica Post

