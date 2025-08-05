Businessman in Court Over Alleged US$7 Million Exchange Control Violation

HARARE – Prominent Zimbabwean businessman Grant Chitate, director of Grant Wellington Thulisa (Pvt) Ltd, has appeared in court facing allegations of breaching the country’s Exchange Control laws in transactions involving more than US$7 million.

Chitate and his company stand accused of illegally externalising funds by making foreign payments without the approval of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), in violation of the Exchange Control Act and accompanying regulations.

According to court documents, between 2019 and 2024, the company reportedly paid for 9.4 million kilograms of gas—valued at US$7.6 million—using foreign bank accounts. However, the transactions allegedly bypassed the required route through Zimbabwean financial institutions, raising serious concerns over regulatory compliance. Investigators further noted that the company’s local bank statements failed to reconcile with the volume and value of gas imported.

Authorities have classified the transactions as illegal foreign currency dealings, a serious offence under Zimbabwean law, as it circumvents state oversight and approval mechanisms designed to manage the flow of foreign exchange.

Chitate was granted bail set at US$1,000 under strict conditions, pending the completion of ongoing investigations. He is expected to return to court on 2 September 2025.

The case underscores the government’s continued efforts to tighten financial controls and curb illicit forex dealings, which have been blamed for destabilising the local currency and undermining economic recovery efforts.