Businessman Evicted from US$1.5 Million Highlands Mansion Following Supreme Court Ruling

Prominent businessman Tendai Mashamhanda is being evicted from his US$1.5 million mansion in the upscale Highlands area after the Supreme Court ruled that he had fraudulently acquired the property while it was under judicial attachment.

The eviction is being carried out by the High Court sheriff, accompanied by police officers, according to sources.

The law firm Gill, Godlonton, and Gerrans initiated the eviction process. In a letter to the High Court Sheriff Services on June 19, they requested assistance with the eviction. The sheriff responded on June 21, scheduling the eviction for June 25.

Mashamhanda bought the property for US$230,000 from lawyer Pihwai Chiutsi, claiming to have increased its value significantly through renovations. However, in November 2023, the High Court ruled that the sale was fraudulent and ordered Mashamhanda to vacate the premises.

Mashamhanda sought to stay the eviction by appealing to the Supreme Court, but Justice Chinembiri Bhunu dismissed the appeal. Justice Bhunu stated that Mashamhanda’s occupation of the property was unlawful and that he had no legal grounds to remain there.

In response to the ruling, Mashamhanda has accused Justice Bhunu and other judges of corruption, calling for their resignation and alleging violations of judicial ethics regulations. The case has garnered significant public attention due to the high value of the property and the ongoing legal and ethical controversies surrounding the judiciary.

