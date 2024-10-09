Bursts 1,000-member gay WhatsApp group in Harare: Two arrested

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has uncovered a WhatsApp group in Harare, named “Private Lounge,” allegedly used to promote gay relationships. The group reportedly has over 1,000 members.

The discovery was made after the arrest of a 25-year-old man from Highfield and a teenage boy, who were believed to be involved in a same-sex relationship.

How teen joined gay WhatsApp Group in Harare

The man, who lives in New Canaan, Highfield, works at a local supermarket, while the teenage boy is a Form Four student from Glen Norah B Extension.

Investigations revealed that the teenager joined the WhatsApp group in January 2024. After introducing himself, he expressed that he was looking for a partner. It is alleged that the man, already a member of the group, contacted the teenager, and the two agreed to meet at Machipisa Shopping Centre.

Relationship leads to arrest

In May, the teenager visited the man’s home, where they had drinks and became intimate. The relationship was discovered when the teenager’s father found love messages from the man on his son’s phone. The father then blocked the man’s number.

On October 7, 2024, the man attempted to contact the teenager using his mother’s phone number. This prompted the teenager’s father to report the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of both the man and the teenager.

Police investigation ongoing

The man was taken into police custody, while the teenager was released into his parents’ care as investigations continue.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests, stating,

“We confirm that we have picked up two suspects who have assisted us to unearth a gay and homosexual WhatsApp group with more than 1,000 participants who have been meeting at various places and houses in Harare. Investigations are still in progress.” (iharare)