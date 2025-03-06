Bulawayo Man Arrested for Possession of 1.9kg of Crystal Meth

Spread the love

BULAWAYO – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Tigors Tyron Seigfried (39) in connection with the unlawful possession of 1,900 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “mutoriro.”

According to the police, the illicit drugs were recovered at Seigfried’s residence along Chemford, Matshehlope, in Bulawayo. Law enforcement authorities have launched further investigations to determine the source and intended distribution network of the narcotics.

“The suspect was found in possession of 1.9kg of crystal meth during a police operation. Investigations are ongoing, and we urge the public to continue providing information that may assist in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking,” a police spokesperson said.

Crystal meth, a highly addictive and dangerous substance, has been a growing concern in Zimbabwe, particularly among the youth. Authorities have been intensifying their crackdown on drug-related crimes, with several arrests made in recent months.

Seigfried is expected to appear in court soon to face charges under Zimbabwe’s drug laws.

