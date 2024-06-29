Bulawayo Man Acquitted of Rape, Sentenced for Theft

Spread the love

BULAWAYO – A 32-year-old man from the Makokoba suburb has been acquitted of rape charges but has been sentenced to five months in prison for theft.

The accused, whose identity has been withheld, was found not guilty of the rape allegations after a thorough court examination. However, during the same trial, he was convicted of theft, leading to his imprisonment.

The court determined that there was insufficient evidence to support the rape charge, resulting in his acquittal on that count. On the theft charge, however, the evidence presented was compelling enough to secure a conviction.

The sentencing underscores the legal system’s commitment to delivering justice based on the merits of each case, ensuring that while the accused was cleared of one serious charge, he was held accountable for his proven criminal actions.

The man will serve his five-month sentence at Bulawayo Prison, highlighting the judiciary’s stance on upholding the law and maintaining public order.- Daily News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...