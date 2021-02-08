Buhera Police intercepts rustlers with 19 stolen cattle

BUHERA – Police in Buhera recently intercepted a group of five suspected cattle rustlers who had stolen 19 herds of cattle from Makonya Village under Chief Nyashanu.

The five suspects were remanded in custody on allegations of stock theft when they appeared before Murambinda Magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai on Wednesday.

It is the State case that the suspects connived to steal cattle from John Makonya, Netsai Gadzira both of Makonya Village and Muswe Majoni who resides near Manhuru Township, under Chief Nyashanu. They intended to sell the beasts at Sari Abattoir in Harare and share the proceeds.

On the night of January 11 and 12 2021, Samson Mashingaidze, Trust Tabarira and Stanford Zivengwa stole 12 cattle from Makonya’s pen, four from Gadzira and three from Majoni.

They drove the cattle to Mashingaidze’s home where Jani Mumanyi and Blessing Mutumani were waiting with a vehicle to take them to Harare.

However at some stage they received a tip off that Police was coming for them and they ran away before loading the cattle in the truck.

Mumanyi and Mutumani went back to Murambinda while Mashingaidze, Tabarira and Zivengwa drove 16 cattle to Tabarira’s home where they left them in the custody of Tabarira’s children. They drove three cattle to a field near Manhuru Township where they left them tied to a tree.

Police recovered all the 19 cattle valued at $470 000.