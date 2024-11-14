Brothers fight over land

Spread the love

A CHIGODORA man has approached the court seeking a protection order, pushed by his brother’s selfish behaviour.

Donald Sithole and his brother, Maninji, appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato, who granted the protection order.

The two siblings previously lived together before Donald acquired his own property.

“Our late father left us a shared inheritance — plot of land— where my brother and his wife currently stay due to lack of a personal homestead. I proposed an amicable arrangement, suggesting we alternate farming responsibilities seasonally, but he has refused to honour this agreement for two years, exhibiting selfish behaviour.

“His refusal to compromise and persistent disputes over the land have escalated tensions, with him occasionally visiting my homestead to insult me in front of my children.

“As a peace-loving individual, I have tried to avoid litigation, but his unwillingness to resolve our differences amicably has left me with no choice, but to seek protection from the law.

“I am also seeking a resolution to establish boundaries, ensuring that he respects my personal space and ceases harassing me, while we explore a mutually beneficial solution regarding the disputed land,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, Maninji denied disturbing his brother’s peace.

“I am deeply disappointed by my brother’s sudden change of heart regarding our father’s land.

“Last year, he generously allowed me to use it, which I gratefully accepted and celebrated.

“He is now reneging on his promise, demanding that I destroy my crops to accommodate his newfound desire to use the land, which is unfair and unjust,” he said, adding that despite their disagreements, and contrary to his claims, he has maintained a peaceful demeanour, and never assaulted or threatened him.

“To resolve this, I propose joint land management, clear boundaries, professional valuation for fair profit-sharing, and mediation to preserve our brotherly relationship,” he said.

In granting the protection order, Mr Chipato said: “A protection order has been granted to maintain peace and safety for both you and your brother, requiring no contact, harassment, or property damage, with mediation for land dispute resolution, effective for one year.”

Source: Manica Post

