Brazilian national convicted of drug dealing in Harare

A 22 year old Brazilian man has been convicted of dealing in dangerous drugs after he was found in possession of cocaine worth over 30 million Zimbabwe dollars.

Guilherme Sodre Alvernaz DA Silveria who appeared in court this Monday will be sentenced this Tuesday after he was found guilty of dealing in dangerous drugs.

The Brazilian national was found in possession of more than four kilogrammes of cocaine worth over 33 million Zimbabwe dollars.

He was apprehended at the Robert Mugabe International Airport on the 5th of April this year after police received a tip-off.

This comes after a South African woman was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in jail for illegally dealing in dangerous drugs.

Government has intensified efforts to end drug abuse with stiffer penalties for drug peddlers cited as key in ending the vice.

