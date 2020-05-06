Borrowdale cocaine dealer arrested with US$18,000 worth of ‘crack

HARARE – Police found cocaine and drug-making equipment worth US$18,000 during a raid on the Borrowdale home of a 52-year-old businessman, a court heard.

Tafungiswa Kennedy Jasi had some of the cocaine hidden in his Ford Ranger vehicle which detectives searched first before entering his residence on Durker Crescent on April 30.

Jasi was denied bail by Harare provincial magistrate, Vongai Guuriro Muchuchuti, on Saturday.

“The accused can contest the issues of possession when the matter goes to trial,” Muchuchuti ruled. “It would not be in the public interest to release the accused person on bail considering the volumes that were recovered.”

Prosecutor George Manokore had opposed bail on grounds that investigations were still underway and more people were likely to be arrested in connection with the drugs find.

He also argued that Jasi faced a serious charge and is likely to be given a custodial sentence if convicted, which might induce him to abscond.

Jasi had pleaded for bail, arguing that he is a family man and a businessman who owns two companies: Pringle Technical Engineering and Pringle Haulage Company.

The court heard that detectives, acting on a tip-off, intercepted Jasi just as he was about to drive into his residence.

During a search of his Ford Ranger, sachets of cocaine were recovered hidden under the steering wheel.

A further search of the house turned up crack cocaine, cutting utensils, a chemical agent and a scale allegedly used in the manufacture and packaging of the dangerous drug.

The cocaine was weighed in Jasi’s presence and recorded 221 grammes while the chemical agent weighed 3.5kgs.

Jasi was subsequently arrested and taken to CID Drugs and Narcotics where a field test was conducted in his presence and tested positive for cocaine.

The value of the recovered cocaine is US$18,000.

The seized cocaine has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further examination.

Jasi will be back in court on May 19 for a routine remand hearing.