Bitter battle for family home

A CHIKANGA divorced woman has dashed to the court for rescue after being embroiled in sibling rivalry with her sister over their family house.

Agnes Musona has sought legal protection following relentless harassment and intimidation from her sister, Agylia since the death of their parents.

The two erstwhile siblings appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato, who reserved judgement.

“I am seeking legal protection from my sister due to her relentless harassment and intimidation, which has been ongoing since our parents’ passing on. Her actions have created a hostile and unbearable living environment. After the collapse of my marriage, I returned home expecting a peaceful refuge.

“However, I was dismayed to find unauthorised tenants occupying the main house. Despite this, I opted not to confront my sister, and instead occupied the empty boys’ quarters to maintain peace.

“Regrettably, my sister continued her harassment, demanding that I leave the premises, and return to my ex-husband’s house, disregarding our equal rights to the property inherited from our parents,” she said, adding that the situation escalated recently when strangers stormed the boys’ quarters, claiming it was up for rent.

“It became clear that my sister orchestrated this attempt to evict me. Her actions demonstrate a malicious intent to drive me away from my rightful home. This ongoing torment surpasses mere sibling rivalry – it is a deliberate campaign to undermine my wellbeing and rights. I am compelled to seek legal protection to ensure my safety, and put an end to her relentless harassment. I respectfully request that the court grants me a protection order, safeguarding my rights, and prohibiting my sister from further harassment, intimidation or contact. I deserve to live in peace, free from fear and anxiety caused by her actions,” said Agnes.

Agylia denied all the allegations levelled against her by her sister.

“I am shocked and hurt by my sister’s false accusations. After our parents passed on, I managed the estate, welcoming her back home after the collapse of her marriage. However, tension arose when she moved into the boys’ quarters without any discussion, despite knowing that I had put tenants in the main house to offset expenses.

“I asked her to contribute towards household costs, which she refused. I even suggested mediation, which she declined. The strangers who came to the quarters were genuine tenants, unaware of her occupation. I have tried to maintain peace, but my sister distorted events to portray me as the aggressor. I propose mediation to resolve our disputes amicably, ensuring our parents’ legacy is not tarnished.

“To support my claims, I can avail documentation, witness testimony, and financial records. These documents include proof of the house management, rental agreements, and correspondence. I hope the court considers the facts and helps us resolve this,” said Agyil.

Mr Chipato reserved judgement, considering complexities and conflicting accounts.

“I reserve judgment, and direct both parties to produce credible witnesses to substantiate their claims. The plaintiff must provide witnesses to corroborate allegations of harassment and intimidation, while the defendant must present witnesses to attest to estate management, rental agreements and mediation attempts. Both parties must also submit relevant documentation, including proof of expenses, rental agreements, correspondence and records of mediation. This comprehensive evidence will enable the court to establish a clear understanding of the facts and ensure a fair resolution,” said Mr Chipato.

