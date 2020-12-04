Biti arrested and detained for assaulting a Russian woman

MDC Vice President Tendai Biti has said he has been detained by ZRP since morning and he has been charged for calling someone an idiot.

Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed the arrest of the Harare legislator who was said to be detained at the CID Law and Order Section at the Harare Central Police Station.

The development was revealed by Biti himself in a tweet that said:

I have been stuck at CID Law & Order since 11 am being charged with the most spurious, the most desperate of all charges . It is said I called someone an idiot & that is said to be an assault. No amount of harassment will prevent us from fighting & exposing corruption.

The Harare Airport Road project was a total stink where thousands of hectares of land where illegally & fraudulently transferred to Augur Investments & its shelf companies. That land must be returned to the City & its citizens. They want to detain me overnight, so be it.

Biti did not share many details about who reported him to the police except for the update he shared on the microblogging site. We will update this article if new details emerge. However recently Patrick Chinamasa called for Biti’s arrest saying he allegedly manhandled a lady at Harare’s Magistrate’s court.

The former finance Minister was recently criticized by current Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube who said he was out of touch with reality after he presented his State of the economy address and called the Forex trading system a sham.

More: Tendai Biti Twitter