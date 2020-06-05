News Ticker

Biti and 6 others arrested as battle for Harvest plays out

June 5, 2020 Staff Reporter Law & Crime 0

Information coming from Harare indicate that MDC Vice Presidents Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore have been arrested at party Headquarters and charged with trespassing.

They are jointly charged  with other 4 MDC officials.

Our leaders @mdczimbabwe VP Kore, VP Biti and other leaders are at MRT House to ask the Police to clear out illegal occupants who are in MRT House so that they can work.

This is a developing story…



