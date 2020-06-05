Biti and 6 others arrested as battle for Harvest plays out

Information coming from Harare indicate that MDC Vice Presidents Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore have been arrested at party Headquarters and charged with trespassing.

Heart and Soul TV Radio @HStvZim Tendai Biti, Lennette Kairenyi arrested

They are jointly charged with other 4 MDC officials.

nelson chamisa ✔@nelsonchamisa Our leaders @mdczimbabwe VP Kore, VP Biti and other leaders are at MRT House to ask the Police to clear out illegal occupants who are in MRT House so that they can work.

