Beitbridge clearing agent’s vehicle import scam trial postponed again

The trial of Evans Nzara (28), a Beitbridge-based customs clearing agent accused of defrauding a Harare civil servant of US$15,700 in a botched vehicle import deal, has been postponed to August 7 after his legal team requested more time to review the State’s evidence.

Nzara, of Khwalu 1 suburb in Beitbridge, is facing charges of fraud after allegedly duping Hamufare Mugauri, a government worker, under the pretext of assisting him to import a Toyota Hilux single cab 2014 model from South Africa.

The case, being prosecuted by Miss Olivia Chimutinya, was deferred after Nzara’s lawyers indicated they needed further time to assess the documents submitted by the prosecution.

According to court papers, the alleged fraud took place in May 2023 when Mugauri sought Nzara’s assistance to secure the vehicle. Nzara claimed he could facilitate the importation process and quoted a purchase price of US$10,700. Acting on this advice, Mugauri deposited US$10,200 into a CABS account provided by Nzara, with a further US$700 sent via EcoCash.

Nzara is alleged to have bought a 2010 model vehicle in South Africa, contrary to the 2014 specification agreed upon. Further, the vehicle was fraudulently cleared into Zimbabwe through manipulation of the Temporary Import Permit (TIP) facility, without proper deregistration from South Africa.

When Mugauri raised concerns about the discrepancies, Nzara reportedly demanded an additional US$4,800 to process proper registration papers. He later sent Mugauri a fake customs duty receipt claiming all processes had been completed.

The fraud only came to light when Harare police impounded the vehicle for lacking registration plates. Investigations revealed that no duty had been paid, the registration certificate had been doctored, and the vehicle had been fraudulently brought into the country using a fake TIP.

Nzara, who had gone into hiding in South Africa, was arrested in January this year after being lured back to Zimbabwe in a police sting operation. The US$15,700 he received from Mugauri has not been recovered.

The case will now proceed on August 7 at the Beitbridge Magistrates Court.

