Bare footed Tsikamutanda flees from cops

There was drama in Kazunga village,Guruve when an unidentified Witch hunter popularly known as Tsikamutanda took to his heels in his regalia while bare footed after police pounced on him this Saturday.

The witch hunter who was on a cleansing ceremony allegedly fled into a maize field resulting in police failing to locate him.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

“We are looking for a Tsikamutanda who is alleged to be extorting people in Mahuhwe area,” Mundembe said.

According to the police they have arrested two Tsikamutandas who have since appeared before Guruve magistrates court last week.

“We arrested two witch hunters John Musunda (33) of Nyamhunga village Hurungwe and Emmanuel Tandi (50) from Zvimba and they have since appeared before a Guruve magistrate Geraldine Mutsotso who granted them bail and are expected back in court on March 11,” Mundembe said.

Meanwhile, the Tsikamutandaz are allegedly working with traditional leaders in extorting villagers and subsequently share the proceeds.

Police urged witch hunters to shun their activities and avoid gathering people during this lockdown environment.