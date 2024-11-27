Australian-based Zimbabwean Man on the Run After Alleged Rape Incident

Spread the love

Harare – A 24-year-old Zimbabwean man residing in Australia is on the run after allegedly raping his lover during his visit to the country.

The suspect, identified as Bright Ndinaani Nyanhete of Borrowdale Brooke, reportedly assaulted the 36-year-old woman twice without protection after they met in person for the first time.

The pair had been introduced by Nyanhete’s sister, Tarisai Mudzangadza, who is also based in Australia, in September 2024. They began their relationship through WhatsApp communication and later decided to meet in Zimbabwe.

According to reports, the woman had insisted on undergoing HIV testing before engaging in any sexual activity. However, Nyanhete is alleged to have ignored her wishes, forcing himself on her twice during a visit to her residence on November 11.

The victim disclosed the abuse to a friend two days later and reported the matter to the police. Nyanhete, who has since fled, is believed to be hiding within the country.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case and appealed to the public for information that could lead to Nyanhete’s arrest.

“Police are investigating a rape case involving lovers,” said Insp Chakanza.

He detailed the timeline of the events leading up to the alleged assault, stating that Nyanhete had expressed a desire to find a Zimbabwean woman to marry and was introduced to the complainant through his sister. After several weeks of communication, Nyanhete travelled to Zimbabwe in November to meet her.

“While at the complainant’s residence, the accused demanded sex, but the complainant refused since she was unaware of his HIV status. However, the accused proceeded to rape her twice and left the premises,” said Insp Chakanza.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Nyanhete’s whereabouts to come forward.

The case has sparked outrage, with activists calling for stricter measures to ensure justice for survivors of gender-based violence in Zimbabwe. Investigations are ongoing.

H-Metro contributed to this report.

