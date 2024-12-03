Australia-based Zimbabwean Man Spiked Girlfriend’s drink And Raped her

Spread the love

Australia-based Zimbabwean man spiked his Girlfriend’s drink & raped her

More details have emerged on the story of Bright Nyanhete (26), a Zimbabwean man based in Australia. It is alleged that he spiked a drink and r@ped his 36-year-old lover, whom he had come to meet for the FIRST time.

Bright Nyanhete appeared before regional magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa and was released on free bail as he was coming from home and bail issues didn’t arise.

The court heard that the couple met through the complainant’s sister, who is also based in Australia. Nyanhete had indicated to her that he wanted to marry a Zimbabwean woman.

After the two got into contact, and developed a romantic relationship, Nyanhete decided to come back home and spend some time with his girlfriend.

The State alleged that on November 13, Nyanhete went to the complainant’s house and the two chatted while they were drinking a whisky, which he had brought. The two started kissing and car€ssing.

However, the complainant indicated to the accused person that she was not ready to indulge in s€x with him since she was unaware of his HIV status.

The complainant went to the bathroom and upon her return Nyanhete allegedly handed her a glass of drink, which she suspects was laced with a substance, which affected her.

Nyanhete allegedly then r@ped her while he was holding her by the neck. Soon after, the couple went to bed together and Nyanhete allegedly r@ped her again.

The State claimed the complainant suffered a terrible headache and some palpitations and, therefore, could not resist.

According to the papers, Nyanhete has raised a defence that the allegations were fabricated after the complainant found out that he was marrying someone else later this month.

H-Metro

