As expected ZUPCO issue hijacked by the lawyers again

ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has for the past six months been waiting for the Registrar of the High Court to set down for hearing an application challenging the state-run Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) monopoly and some restrictions on informal traders as directed by the Supreme Court.

On 12 March 2021, Supreme Court Judges faulted Justice Mary Zimba-Dube for misdirecting herself when she dismissed an application challenging the ZUPCO monopoly and some restrictions on informal traders and ordered that the matter be remitted to the High Court to be heard by a different Judge.