Arrest Warrant Issued for Robert Mugabe’s Son, Chatunga

Bellarmine Chatunga, the youngest son of the late former President Robert Mugabe, has been issued an arrest warrant after failing to appear in court on Monday. Chatunga was due at the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court for a routine remand hearing following his arrest two weeks ago on charges of disorderly conduct.

In addition to the disorderly conduct charge, Chatunga is also facing allegations of possessing prohibited weapons, specifically knives.

The incident in question occurred on August 31 when Chatunga’s vehicle, driven by a South African national, was stopped at a security roadblock in Bubi, near Beitbridge. Prosecutors allege that after being asked for identification and vehicle registration documents, Chatunga handed his passport to the police officer before the driver could comply.

Tensions reportedly escalated when the officer requested the vehicle be parked on the roadside, with Chatunga allegedly confronting the officer, claiming delays and demanding they check his passport. During the altercation, a small brown knife reportedly fell from his jacket, leading to his arrest.

Chatunga’s failure to appear in court has now resulted in a warrant being issued for his arrest.

