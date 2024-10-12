Armed Robbers Target Chief’s Homestead, Seize New Government-Issued Vehicle and Cash

Spread the love

GWANDA SOUTH – In a daring midnight raid on Thursday, armed robbers stormed the homestead of Chief Marupi in Gwanda South, making away with a new Isuzu vehicle recently provided to him by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, along with two mobile phones and R3,200 in cash.

The incident has raised concerns about security in rural areas, as traditional leaders have increasingly become targets for criminal activities.

According to close relatives, the robbers overpowered Chief Marupi and tied him with ropes, leaving him restrained while they ransacked the homestead. The assailants then drove off with the Isuzu vehicle, which had been part of a recent government initiative to provide traditional leaders with new transportation. The government’s gesture was aimed at enhancing the mobility of chiefs, particularly in remote areas, to assist in their governance roles and community engagements.

Chief Marupi’s relatives described the incident as traumatic, emphasizing the vulnerability faced by traditional leaders in rural areas who often lack adequate security. “They tied him up and took everything they could find,” said a family member, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We are grateful that his life was spared, but this is a clear sign that no one is safe anymore.”

Local law enforcement agencies, including the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), have launched an investigation into the incident. Police have not yet made any arrests but have appealed to the public for any information that could help track down the perpetrators. Authorities are also coordinating with regional security forces, given the possibility that the robbers may attempt to cross into neighboring South Africa.

The stolen vehicle, which bears a government registration, could be challenging for the robbers to sell or transport across borders without being detected. The ZRP has put out an alert for the vehicle and urged local communities to report any suspicious activities. “We are taking this matter seriously and have intensified our efforts to bring the suspects to justice,” said a ZRP spokesperson. “The safety of our traditional leaders and the communities they serve is a top priority.”

The incident comes amid rising crime rates in Zimbabwe, including a spate of armed robberies targeting high-profile individuals and institutions. Recently, the country has seen an increase in organized criminal activities, with robbers becoming more brazen and well-equipped. Analysts suggest that economic hardships and rising unemployment could be fueling these crimes, as some turn to illegal means for survival.

The targeting of Chief Marupi, a respected figure in Gwanda South, has prompted calls for the government to enhance security measures for traditional leaders, especially those in remote and rural areas. The government had provided the vehicle as part of its broader strategy to recognize and support traditional leaders, who play a crucial role in maintaining social order and culture in their communities.

While Chief Marupi is recovering from the ordeal, the incident has left the local community on edge. Many residents have expressed concern over the lack of police presence in the area, which they believe leaves them vulnerable to similar attacks. The raid also highlights the challenges faced by rural leaders in a country where economic instability and poverty have made even those with official backing from the government targets for criminal enterprises.

As the investigation continues, authorities have pledged to tighten security in the region and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. For now, however, the attack on Chief Marupi stands as a stark reminder of the growing insecurity facing both rural leaders and communities across Zimbabwe.