Armed Robbers Steal US$4 Million in Cash-in-Transit Heist in Bulawayo

Bulawayo – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed that armed robbers made off with US$4 million in a daring cash-in-transit heist at a Bulawayo bank earlier today.

The heavily armed criminals targeted a cash-in-transit vehicle delivering money to the bank. According to police reports, the robbers ambushed the security team, swiftly overpowering them before fleeing with the cash. No injuries have been reported, and authorities are actively investigating the incident.

The ZRP has launched a manhunt for the suspects, appealing to the public for any information that may lead to their capture. Police spokespersons have expressed concern over the rising frequency of cash-in-transit robberies, urging security companies to bolster their safety measures to prevent further attacks.

The stolen US$4 million is one of the largest amounts taken in recent armed robberies in Zimbabwe, intensifying pressure on law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to justice. The public is encouraged to remain vigilant as the investigation unfolds.