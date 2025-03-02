Armed robbers pounce on Chinamasa

Spread the love

A BRAZEN armed robbery shook the usually tranquil Headlands farming area last week, targeting Tsukumai Farm owned by ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Cde Patrick Antony Chinamasa.

The robbers made off with a brand-new Mazda BT-50 double cab vehicle, a gun and kitchen utensils, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

The armed robbery occurred on February 9, 2025 during the night, when the suspected robbers, driving a white Toyota Wish vehicle, stormed the farm and subdued the security officer manning the entrance to the main farm house, before pouncing on the farm manager.

Cde Chinamasa and his family were not at the farm during the attack.

Though efforts to get a comment from the police were fruitless, Cde Chinamasa on Wednesday confirmed the robbery, before referring further questions to his wife, Mrs Monica Chinamasa.

Mrs Chinamasa said the robbers demanded to be shown where money was kept in the house.

They severely assaulted the guard and manager, tying and covering them with blankets.

The robbers made off with a blue Mazda BT-50 double cab, which was yet to be registered, and also stole a pistol from the gun cabinet.

“The robbers were four when they stormed my house at the farm. They tied the hands of the farm manager and security guard who was manning the entrance gate.

“They force-marched them into the house and covered them with blankets. They ran ransacked the house, turning everything upside down, looking for money, which fortunately was not there. There was no place or room they left unturned, be they beds and sofas, they were all turned upside down.

“They took the car keys of my brand new Mazda BT-50, blue in colour, which we were yet to register. It had only travelled for 12 000km. They also took a pistol from the gun cabinet, a box of cocking oil and set of kitchen knives. It was more of the money which they wanted.

“They drove away with my car. We suspect that they came driving a white Toyota Wish vehicle. We reported the matter the same night, and the police from Headlands came to record statements. The matter has since been transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department in Rusape.

“The two employees were seriously injured, having been severely assaulted with iron bars. They were mainly attacked on the hands, and one of them suffered hearing impairment; his ears are currently non-functional.

“They were treated and discharged from Rusape General Hospital, but remain in shock. As they were covered with blankets during the attack, they could not identify the type of guns used by the robbers.

“This robbery has had a profound impact on us. I am currently unwell and in pain. The stolen car was essential for my work around the farm. I am devastated whenever I think about how these individuals could target us, assuming we kept money in the house. It is utterly unfair and unacceptable. These were simply criminals targeting us,” said Mrs Chinamasa. – Sunday Mail

