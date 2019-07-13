Another Magaya rape case collapses

The recently hyped rape allegation against Prophetic Healing and Deliverance leader Prophet Walter Magaya has crumbled after actress Charity Dlodlo who has been accusing Walter Magaya has apologised for the accusations.

Dlodlo recorded a video saying that she was being used by the devil to distract Magaya from doing work which helps lots of people.

Dlodlo had told the state-controlled Sunday Mail last week that she was raped after several WhatsApp messages from the prophet and herself, some which included pornographic videos.

She said after that encounter, the prophet made efforts to keep her close — as well as pampered, financially.

“I am coming out not because I have any scores to settle with Magaya, nor that I want his money but because I want justice to be done. I am doing this for the girl child, many of whom were sexually abused at the church and who might not be strong enough to stand up to him,” Dlodlo was quoted saying.

Watch the apology video below: