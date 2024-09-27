Amos Chibaya remanded in custody

Spread the love

HARARE magistrate Sharon Rakafa on Thursday put CCC activist Amos Chibaya in custody to September 30 pending determination on his bail status.

Chibaya was represented by Kudzai Kadzere and Chris Mheke who argued that their client was on an administrative warrant, hence should be remanded out of custody since he informed the court about his whereabouts and came to court without being arrested by the police.

It is alleged that on January 14 last year, Chibaya and his co-accused attended an illegal political gathering at the party legislator Costa Machingura’s house in Budiriro, Harare.

Police raided the house and ordered the accused to disperse but they resisted, leading to their arrest.