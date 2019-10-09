Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) pastor based in Mutare has been hauled before the courts on allegations of having sexual intercourse with a minor after he reportedly impregnated his 14 year old sister-in-law before promising to marry her after her grade seven exams.

The pastor, Felix Mazengero (30) appeared before Mutare Magistrate Purity Gumbo on charges of having sex with a minor and was remanded to October 21 on condition he pays ZWL $200 bail.

It is the State’s case that in August last year, Mazengero proposed love to his minor Sister-in- law to which she was not opposed as she accepted the proposal.

The court heard that sometime in June this year Mazengero went to his in law’s house where he had sexual intercourse with his ‘teenage’ lover.

It is the State’s case that Mazengero promised to marry the girl after she finished writing her grade seven exams when she informed him she had missed her period.

The matter came to light when police got a tip off that the 14-year-old girl was pregnant and upon being quizzed she told the police her story leading to Mazengero’s arrest.