Accountant abuses Government medical facility

AN assistant accountant at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital, Phillip Sofirinyo (46), allegedly used the Government Assisted Medical Treatment Order (AMTO) to embezzle funds meant for patients’ medical expenses.

The AMTO is a Government programme designed to help individuals who cannot afford medical treatment by covering their expenses in State-run hospitals.

The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare is responsible for paying the medical bills of patients issued with an AMTO.

Sofirinyo, employed by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, allegedly used this programme to settle medical bills for patients, and then pocketed the money that would have been paid by the patients.

He is now facing charges of criminal abuse of duty and fraud, as defined in Sections 174 and 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

Sorofinyo’s responsibilities at Victoria Chitepo Hospital included preparing patient bills, managing accounts payable and receivable, and analysing cash flow statements.

However, on December 17, 2024, Sorofinyo allegedly exploited his position to corruptly obtain an Assisted Medical Treatment Order from District Social Welfare, for a patient named Robson Chasango.

Chasango, who was admitted at Victoria Chitepo General Hospital from December 10 to 17, 2024 owed the institution ZiG1 253 in hospital bills.

Instead of using the US$120 received from Chasango’s relative, Blessed Gunyere, to settle the bill, Sorofinyo allegedly pocketed the money.

He then billed the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare for Chasango’s medical expenses, totalling ZiG16 253, through the Assistance Medical Treatment Order.

On January 17, Sorofinyo allegedly defrauded Marcus Chigura of US$20. Sorofinyo allegedly misled Chigura into believing that the money would be used to settle Prince Chigura’s outstanding hospital bill of ZiG$1 749, accumulated during his admission at Victoria Chitepo Hospital from January 10 to 17, 2025.

Sorofinyo falsely promised to use the US$20 to swipe the equivalent amount in local currency to cover the bill, deceiving Chigura into handing over the cash.

Acting on the false promise, Chigura handed over US$20 to Sorofinyo, believing it would settle Prince’s hospital bill.

However, investigations revealed that Sorofinyo pocketed the money, failing to provide a receipt or credit the equivalent amount in local currency to Prince’s account.

As a direct result of Sorofinyo’s misrepresentation, Chigura suffered a financial loss of US$20, which was never recovered. – Manica Post

