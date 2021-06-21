52-year-old robber arrested in shootout

A 52-year-old highway armed robber, who was part of a gang that intercepted a motorist before stealing US$70 000 and a Honda Fit after shooting one of the occupants on the arm, was arrested a few hours later following a shootout with police along the Harare-Mutare Road last Thursday night.

Police have since launched a manhunt for his other accomplices who are still at large following a high-speed chase along the highway.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.

“On June 17, 2021 detectives in Marondera arrested a suspect aged 52 in connection with a robbery case which occurred in Bromley along Harare-Mutare Highway,” he said.

“Three complainants who were travelling in a Honda Fit vehicle to Mutare were intercepted along the way by the suspects who were driving a Honda CRV vehicle. The suspects stole US$70 000 cash, a cellphone and Honda Fit after shooting one of the victims on the arm.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the detectives later arrested the suspect after a shootout and a high-speed chase leading to the recovery of the stolen Honda Fit which had been dumped about five kilometres from the scene. – Herald