5 High Court Judges sent to Gokwe as murder cases soar

GWERU – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has taken the unprecedented move to deploy five High Court judges to the Midlands Province and in particular Gokwe to deal with outstanding murder cases which have soared to 150.

Two judges will sit in Gokwe and three in Gweru and each Judge will hear 30 cases. Transport and witness quarters have been arranged in both Gweru and Gokwe for this massive circuit.

The Mirror is told that there is an alarming rise of murder cases in the Midlands and in particular Gokwe where Government has allowed unregulated mining activities to go on. Drug abuse has also led to mental illness and a lot of murder cases.

Midlands Provincial Public Prosecutor Samuel Pedzisayi confirmed the assignment of the judges to the Midlands Province and that it will last for three weeks from 9 to 27 September 2024.

Normally JSC deploys one judge on circuit to the Province for two weeks.

“Unlike the traditional High Court circuit which runs for two weeks, this circuit will run for three weeks and five High Court judges will be deployed to handle over 150 murder case .

“Three judges will be deployed in Gweru while two others will preside over murder cases in Gokwe,” he said.

Ninety murder cases will be tried in Gweru while 60 cases will be handled in Gokwe.

National Prosecution Authority spokesperson Angeline Munyeriwa said accommodation for witnesses has been secured in both Gokwe and Gweru.

“Police have been roped in and they are already on the ground serving witnesses with subpoenas to appear in court and locating accused persons.

“Witness quarters have been sorted out for both Gokwe and Gweru with travelling expenses and other logistics also having been finalised,” she said.

For the past years, residents have been facing lengthy delays and high expenses in their bid to seek justice.

One of the cases to come before the judges is that of Gweru killer, Peter Dube who is facing two murder cases and two attempted murder counts.

He is accused of shooting two people and injuring two others before fleeing the country.

Another notable case involves a Chinese national Cai Yulong who is facing one count of murder, attempted murder and assault.

Yulong is accused of shooting artisanal miners at Blackhand Belle Mine in Zhombe.

Source: Masvingo Mirror

