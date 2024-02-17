4 minors suffocate inside car

Spread the love

FOUR minors died inside a car as they were playing on Thursday in Hopley, Harare.

Police Friday confirmed the incident, saying the four ‑ Anotidaishe Mutize (4), Allen Busiri (3), Ashley Matowe (3) and Kudzaishe Tsuro (3) ‑ opened a rear passenger door of a non-runner Toyota Chaser and went inside before closing the door.

“The vehicle, which has tinted windows, was parked at a house in Hopley Zone 1, Harare, between 12 noon and 7pm,” national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

He said the victims suffocated while inside and their bodies were only discovered at 7pm.

