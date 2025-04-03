4 charged over vehicle fires at Chivayo, Tagwirei and Mangudya offices

Spread the love

HARARE – Four men appeared in court Wednesday charged with malicious damage to property after allegedly trying to burn down properties owned by Zanu PF-linked businessmen on March 28 2025.

Last Matarutse, 40, Abel Jobe, 47, Kizito Chinhanga, 40, and Thomas Chanetsa, all of Chitungwiza, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

They were remanded in custody after being advised to seek bail at the High Court.

The four allegedly drove vehicles and set them on fire outside the offices of tenderprenuer Wicknell Chivayo, petroleum tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei, a DA petrol station allegedly linked to Tagwirei and a business complex belonging to Kuvimba Mining CEO John Mangudya in Goromonzi.

The events came hours after war veteran Blessed Geza named Tagwirei and Chivayo as “criminals around the president.”

The National Prosecuting Authority says on March 28, 2025, at about 2.15AM, Matarutse “with intent to destroy the premises of IMC Communications company located at 42 Lanack Road Avondale, drove his silver Toyota Corolla, to the premises.”

Upon arrival, he allegedly parked his vehicle at the entrance gate and set it on fire intending to destroy the entire building owned by Chivayo. The fire damaged to the lighting system and a sign post inscribed “Starlink Authorised Dealer.”

It is alleged that on the same day Jobe went to Sano Complex in Goromonzi driving a blue Nissan Sunny which he parked outside.

It is alleged that his intention was to burn the complex and he set his vehicle on fire. The vehicle exploded but nothing was damaged.

Chinhanga allegedly went to Tagwirei’s Sakunda Holdings at number 11 Argyle Road, Avondale, driving in a blue Nissan X-Trail.

“Upon arrival, the accused parked his motor vehicle at the premises’ entrance gate and set the vehicle on fire intending to destroy the entire premises,” the NPA alleges.

Chanetsa on the same day and at the same time allegedly went to DA Service Station at number 486A Glennara Avenue, North Highlands, Harare, with the intention to burn down the premises.

“Upon arrival, the accused parked his vehicle at the premises’ forecourt and set the vehicle on fire intending to destroy the entire service station but the fire was extinguished before it destroyed any property.” – ZimLive

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...