4 arrested for smuggling drugs in coffin

Police have arrested four cross-border transporters who allegedly attempted to smuggle drugs worth US$25,000 through Beitbridge Border Post using a coffin.

The suspects, identified as Charles Bhebhe (30) of Lobengula West, Bulawayo; James Sibanda (23) of Dulivadzimu, Beitbridge; Nevson Nhamo (39) of Woodlands, Gweru; and Sifelani Nkiwane (42) of Mazetese, Mwenezi, reportedly used a fake burial order and an empty coffin to hide the contraband. They were travelling in a South African-registered white omnibus with a trailer disguised with Clairmont Funeral Parlour stickers.

Detectives intercepted the vehicle at the 110km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway on March 6 at around 4 PM. Upon requesting documents, police became suspicious of the fake burial order and conducted a search of the coffin. Inside, they discovered thousands of bottles of cough syrup, including Broncleer, Benylin, Astrapain, and Salterpyn, which are often abused for their codeine content.

The suspects failed to produce a valid import licence for the drugs and were immediately taken into custody. The authorities have expressed concern over the increasing use of deceptive methods in smuggling illicit substances and have vowed to strengthen border security to curb drug trafficking.

Source – The Herald

