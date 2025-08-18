2 Zimbabweans shot dead in South Africa’s Limpopo province

POLOKWANE – Police in Limpopo have launched a major manhunt after two Zimbabwean men were shot dead in Ha-Rangani Village, Masisi policing area, Vhembe District, on Sunday morning.

The victims, aged 30 and 28, were discovered shortly after 7:30PM when police responded to a report of gunfire. Officers found a white Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD abandoned in the bush next to a gravel road.

“One of the victims was seated in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds while the second was found a short distance away, also fatally wounded,” police said in a statement.

Both men were originally from Bulawayo. One had been staying in Musina Location while the other lived in Ha-Rangani Village.

At the crime scene, police recovered live rounds, several spent cartridges and one of the deceased’s cellphones.

A case of double murder has been opened at Masisi Police Station and transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit. Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe vowed that the killers would be tracked down.

“Resources have been mobilised to ensure the suspects are swiftly brought to book,” she said.

Police appealed to anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Colonel Rodney Ndou on +27 82 807 2666, visit their nearest police station, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or use the MySAPS App. – ZimLive