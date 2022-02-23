174 smuggled second hand clothes bales seized

DETECTIVES in Chipinge on Sunday intercepted two vehicles that were carrying 174 bales of second-hand clothes which had been smuggled from Mozambique through an illegal crossing point.

The drivers of the vehicles, whose identities were yet to be established, upon being asked to stop, bolted from the scene and left the two vehicles idling.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident.

“Members of our police intelligence received some information that there were two vehicles, a Nissan UD40 4-tonne truck, Registration Number AFG6990, and a Mercedes Benz Sprinter, Registration Number ACC0933 that had crossed to Mozambique through Chambuta illegal crossing point in Chipinge intending to load bales of second-hand clothes. Police reacted to the information and they intercepted the vehicles at Tanganda at 9 pm.

“The drivers complied after police had instructed them to stop. They jumped out of the vehicles and disappeared from the scene, leaving the trucks idling. The trucks had a combined 174 bales of second-hand clothes,” said Asst Insp Chinyoka.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

