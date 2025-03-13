16,000 Kombis Flood Harare’s Roads, but Only 3,000 Are Registered

Spread the love

HARARE – The streets of Harare are teeming with thousands of unregistered commuter omnibuses (kombis), raising serious concerns over road safety, law enforcement, and urban transport management.

According to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, only 3,000 out of the approximately 16,000 kombis operating in the capital are officially registered, leaving an overwhelming 13,000 vehicles unaccounted for.

Commissioner Nyathi sounded the alarm over the widespread disregard for transport regulations, as many kombi operators continue to evade licensing fees and bypass essential legal requirements. He emphasised that the unchecked proliferation of unregistered kombis poses risks to passengers and other road users.

“This situation is unacceptable. Public transport operators must comply with the law to ensure passenger safety and order on the roads. Unregistered kombis are a major contributor to road chaos, reckless driving, and criminal activities,” said Nyathi.

The surge in illegal kombis has led to an increase in accidents, traffic congestion, and clashes between law enforcement officers and defiant operators. Many of these vehicles lack proper insurance, making it difficult for passengers to claim compensation in case of accidents. Reports also indicate that some kombis are used in criminal activities, including robberies and illegal passenger fare hikes.

The Harare City Council, in collaboration with the police, has launched several operations to clamp down on unregistered vehicles, but enforcement remains a challenge. Kombi operators often use alternative routes to evade police roadblocks, while some have resorted to bribing officials to avoid penalties.

Urban transport experts have called for a more comprehensive approach to addressing the crisis, including improved licensing systems, stricter penalties for non-compliance, and the expansion of regulated public transport services.

“The government needs to step up its efforts in implementing a structured urban transport policy that prioritises safety, efficiency, and compliance. The reliance on kombis should be complemented by a more formal and regulated transport system,” said transport analyst Tendai Moyo.

With public safety at stake, authorities are under pressure to intensify enforcement measures and bring errant operators to book. Commuters, meanwhile, continue to navigate the chaotic transport system, caught between convenience and the dangers posed by unregulated public transport.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...