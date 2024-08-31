100 Zim-bound stolen vehicles intercepted

Spread the love

SOUTH Africa Police Services (SAPS) have intercepted and recovered 98 Zimbabwe-bound high-powered latest models worth millions of rand since January.

The vehicles were either stolen or carjacked in different parts of that country.

During the same period, police arrested 61 suspects in connection with the same vehicles and other smuggling activities between the two countries, SAPS said in a statement as it discouraged a public demonstration to block the highway to Zimbabwe.

Apparently, the demonstration was led by some villagers in the Musina area, who yesterday took to the streets in that country’s northern town as they vented their anger against poor policing by law enforcement agents.

“Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has issued a stern warning to the communities of Vhembe following alleged threats of a shutdown at the Baobab Toll Plaza towards Musina on Friday August 30, 2024,” the SAPS statement, signed by Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, read in part.

“According to the poster doing the rounds on various social media platforms, a group of community members from Niani Village in Masisi policing area under Vhembe District, has mobilised to protest against high incidents of theft of vehicles, hi-jackings, and smuggling of vehicles into neighbouring countries through the Beitbridge port of entry.

“The provincial commissioner has reiterated that no amount of lawlessness will be tolerated in Vhembe district and, in particular, Musina policing precinct. Lieutenant General Hadebe has noted that the police in Vhembe district have recorded notable successes in the fight against cross-border crimes, especially at borderline stations, namely Musina, Masisi, Tshamutumbu and Muswodi.”

The protesters, however, defied the prohibition and staged a demonstration in Musina, venting their anger on the increase in carjacking cases, among other issues.

According to the reporting period January 1 to August 19, SAPS operations across the province resulted in 98 vehicles intercepted in Vhembe district alone, where 61 suspects were intercepted en route to smuggling the vehicles out of the country.

Since its deployment last year, the newly introduced Border Management Authority (BMA) and other law enforcement agents have cumulatively intercepted over 400 vehicles that were being smuggled out of South Africa.

Most of the vehicles were being smuggled out via Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana.

SAPS had also stopped criminals in their tracks to commit serious and violent crimes by recovering 15 firearms, particularly at Musina Police Station, where three suspects were arrested for stocktheft in that town and Tshamutumbu policing areas, the statement further read.

SAPS said it held a series of meetings with stakeholders from the South African National Defence Force, Border Management Authority, Traffic Police, Musina Local Municipality, Limpopo Provincial Government, farmers associations and the business community, councillors, traditional leaders, car tracking companies and school governing bodies to find a lasting solution.

To this effect, an operational plan has been developed and currently being executed by the law enforcement agencies.

“We are satisfied with the work of our officers on the ground and the operational plan in place to combat cross-border crimes, though more work still needs to be done.

“We are grateful for the unwavering support from our partners in our concerted efforts against crime,” Hadebe said.

She said it will be business as usual for Musina communities and those living in the surrounding areas who should be exercising their rights of going on with their lives and businesses.

The demonstrations disturbed traffic movement in Musina and the only road linking Zimbabwe and South Africa through Beitbridge.

Source: News Day

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...