Zimbabwe’s US$44 Million Medicine Budget Falls Short of Monthly US$17 Million Healthcare Needs

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s 2025 budget allocation of US$44 million for medicines is alarmingly insufficient, as the country requires at least US$17 million per month to meet its healthcare needs, Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora has revealed.

For years, public hospitals have struggled with severe shortages of basic medical supplies, while healthcare professionals have endured poor salaries. The crisis is expected to worsen as major international donors, including USAID and UKAID, consider withdrawing or reducing funding. USAID has already suspended financial support for all healthcare-related activities pending a review, while UKAID has announced significant budget cuts to its international assistance programs.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Mombeshora disclosed that the US$17 million monthly requirement only covers essential medicines and that the annual budget allocation would last for approximately three months if the necessary funding were to be met.

“The country requires approximately US$17 million worth of medicines monthly, and this figure only covers the most essential medicines,” Mombeshora stated.

“The availability of essential medicines increased from 22% in 2023 to around 50% in 2024. This improvement has largely been due to greater investment in medicine procurement.

“There are currently two main medicine supply contracts: Intrapharma, valued at around US$24 million, and Clean Planet, worth approximately US$17 million.

“In 2023, the government allocated about US$52 million for medicines, whereas in 2025, it has committed approximately US$44 million. We are engaged in negotiations with the Treasury to increase the health budget, especially in light of dwindling external support.”

Zimbabwe’s healthcare system remains heavily underfunded, relying significantly on the goodwill of Western development partners to sustain operations. The looming reduction in international assistance raises concerns about the country’s ability to provide adequate medical care to its citizens.

