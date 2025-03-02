Zimbabwe’s Healthcare Crisis: 299 Babies and 54 Mothers Die in a Month

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s ailing healthcare system has once again come under the spotlight after 299 infants and 54 mothers died due to childbirth complications in January 2025 alone.

Deputy Minister of Health and Childcare, Sleiman Kwidini, revealed the grim statistics in Parliament, highlighting the severity of the crisis. Harare recorded the highest number of neonatal deaths, with 111 cases, alongside 19 maternal deaths.

According to Kwidini, maternal deaths were primarily caused by surgical complications, hypertensive disorders, and underlying health conditions such as HIV and diabetes. Other contributing factors included post-partum haemorrhage following abortions, normal deliveries, and caesarean sections.

“The maternal deaths as of January 2025 stand at 54. Harare Province recorded 19 maternal deaths and 111 neonatal deaths. The leading causes were hypertensive disorders and related complications, including renal failure. Other causes included post-partum haemorrhage, dilated cardiomyopathy, and underlying conditions such as HIV and diabetes,” Kwidini said.

Neonatal deaths, he added, were mainly caused by respiratory complications.

“Of the 299 neonatal deaths, respiratory distress was the leading cause, followed by birth asphyxia due to complications during delivery,” he said.

The statistics have renewed scrutiny over Zimbabwe’s healthcare system, with critics blaming the government for failing to allocate adequate resources to hospitals and rural health centres while prioritising luxury perks for bureaucrats.

A mass exodus of healthcare workers to Europe and other destinations due to low wages and poor working conditions has further compounded the crisis. Rural areas remain disproportionately affected, with limited access to healthcare facilities and skilled medical personnel.

Kwidini acknowledged the challenges faced by rural communities and outlined measures the government is taking to address the crisis.

“It is true that we are facing challenges in rural areas, especially with poor road networks that hinder access to timely medical care, particularly for pregnant women,” he said.

“To address the shortage of trained midwives caused by migration, we have launched a massive retraining programme. We are also upgrading primary care nurses in rural areas to serve as midwives and deploying mobile scanning machines to ensure early detection of pregnancy complications.”

Despite these efforts, the ongoing crisis underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in Zimbabwe’s healthcare system to prevent further loss of life and improve maternal and neonatal care. – NewZim

