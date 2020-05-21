Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 cases rise to 51

Zimbabwe has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 51.

“As of 21 May 2020, Zimbabwe had 51 confirmed cases, including 18 recoveries and four deaths,” the Health Ministry said in a Covid-19 daily update.

“Three cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Thursday). Two cases are returnees from Botswana who both tested positive on the 8th day of quarantine and one is a Harare resident with no history of travel.”

The Ministry reported that as of Thursday, 1 379 RDT screening tests and 466 PCR diagnostic tests were done.

The cumulative number of tests done to date is now at 34 707 of which 19 623 are RDT and 15 084 are PCR.

Zimbabwe is on Level 2 lockdown for an indefinite period which President Emmerson Mnangagwa said will have regular two-week