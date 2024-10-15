Zimbabwe’s 6 mealie meal brands cleared of cancer-causing herbicide

Spread the love

The Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) has announced that recent tests conducted on six popular mealie meal brands have confirmed the absence of harmful levels of glyphosate, a herbicide associated with cancer risks and commonly used in agriculture. The testing was carried out at the request of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ).

It is not clear as to which laboratory was used and where the laboratory got the samples from.

In a statement released on Monday, 14 October, SAZ Director General Duncan Madambe revealed that the laboratory analyzed samples from Ngwerewere Super Refined Meal, Red Seal Super Roller Meal, Sunrise Roller Meal, Mega Roller Meal, Pearlenta, and Chibataura Roller Meal.

Madambe emphasized the importance of the tests, stating, “The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe tasked the laboratory to analyze mealie meal samples for glyphosate levels. In all the analyzed samples, the levels of glyphosate were below 0.5 parts per million (ppm), which is the Limit of Detection for the method of test.”

He further explained the significance of these findings, noting that there are established limits for pesticide residues, known as Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs). These levels represent the maximum concentrations legally tolerated in food and feed from plant and animal origins for products to be deemed safe for consumption.

“Our National Standard for maize meal (ZWS 760) refers to the CODEX (Internationally Agreed Food Standards) limits for glyphosate in maize, which manufacturers must comply with,” Madambe added. “The CODEX 158:2006 glyphosate limit for maize is set at 5 parts per million (ppm). This means that the detected levels are below the maximum residue limits, confirming that the analyzed mealie meal samples are safe for consumption.”

The assurance from SAZ is a significant relief for consumers concerned about food safety and the potential health risks associated with pesticide residues. This announcement underscores the commitment of both SAZ and GMAZ to ensure that food products available in the market meet stringent safety standards, contributing to the overall health and well-being of the population.

Source – pindula