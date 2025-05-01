Zimbabwean national air ambulance service to open new base

Spread the love

Zimbabwe’s Helidrive National Air Rescue Service has announced plans to open a new ‎base at Victoria Falls next month

The announcement was made by Dr Rudo Gumbo, a spokesperson for Helidrive, at this ‎year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo last week.‎

Dr Gumbo also confirmed that plans for further bases were already underway, with the ‎aim of ultimately making Helidrive a nationwide service. Sites of future bases include ‎Masvingo, Mutare, Kariba, and Buffalo Range. ‎

The service is also currently working to establish a national call center to facilitate ‎access to the service.‎

The service, which was established by the Zimbabwean government with the aim of ‎addressing the country’s medical evacuation challenges, previously opened its first ‎base in Harare in July 2024, and its second in Bulawayo in December of that year. ‎

Since the launch of operations, Helidrive has now served over 450 patients, including ‎‎150 neonatal patients aged under 28 days.‎

The establishment of the service was facilitated by a delivery of 18 Rostec helicopters in ‎‎2023.‎

