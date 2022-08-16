News Ticker

Zimbabwean government scraps mandatory wearing of facemasks as Covid-19 eases

August 16, 2022




Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the arrival of the shipment of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines from China at Harare International Airport on March 16, 2021 in Harare, Zimbabwe. Today's shipment is in addition to a batch of 200,000 doses of donated Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine received last month. Zimbabwe is one of a dozen African countries to receive donated vaccines from China. (Photo by Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images) ,

GOVERNMENT has with immediate effect scrapped mandatory wearing of facemasks in public to people who are fully vaccinated.

Under the new regulation announced by information minister Monica Mutsvangwa at Tuesday’s post cabinet briefing, members of the public will only have to wear masks indoors.

Government introduced the wearing of face masks as a containment measure against Covid-19 three years ago.




