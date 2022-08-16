Zimbabwean government scraps mandatory wearing of facemasks as Covid-19 eases

GOVERNMENT has with immediate effect scrapped mandatory wearing of facemasks in public to people who are fully vaccinated.

Under the new regulation announced by information minister Monica Mutsvangwa at Tuesday’s post cabinet briefing, members of the public will only have to wear masks indoors.

Government introduced the wearing of face masks as a containment measure against Covid-19 three years ago.

Those who have been fully vaccinated are no longer mandated to wear masks in outdoor public. They have to carry their vaccination cards as evidence. In door public areas like indoor concerts etc, masks are mandatory.#PostCabinetBriefing pic.twitter.com/MuOgTTJKVl — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) August 16, 2022

