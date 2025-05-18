Zimbabwe Unveils Revamped Laboratory Strategy with Africa CDC Support

Spread the love

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe has launched an ambitious five-year National Health Laboratory Strategic Plan (2025–2030), aimed at modernising and strengthening its laboratory systems with support from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and funding from the World Bank.

The plan, which was finalised during a multi-stakeholder workshop held from 10 to 24 March 2025 in Victoria Falls, outlines a roadmap to upgrade infrastructure, enhance staffing, improve quality standards, and integrate digital health tools across laboratory services nationwide.

Zimbabwe’s previous strategic plan expired in 2021, prompting the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) to collaborate with Africa CDC in updating its national laboratory framework. The new strategy reflects a renewed commitment to building resilient health systems capable of addressing both current and emerging public health threats.

“Laboratory services are the backbone of any resilient healthcare system,” said Donewell Bangure, Senior Epidemiologist at Africa CDC. “This updated plan ensures alignment with public health priorities, facilitates efficient resource allocation, and introduces a sustainable framework to strengthen laboratory services.”

Key targets under the new plan include expanding Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) to 80% of facilities, accrediting laboratories at central, provincial, and district levels, and securing at least 70% of the required funding for implementation. The strategy also embraces innovations such as artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and a One Health approach — recognising the interdependence of human, animal, and environmental health.

According to Dr Raiva Simbi, Director of Laboratory Services at MoHCC, the plan will help meet Zimbabwe’s public health and epidemiological needs by enhancing diagnostic capabilities, improving clinical health outcomes, ensuring safe blood services, and strengthening national reference labs, quality assurance mechanisms, teaching, and research.

The initiative has garnered praise from regional health experts for its strategic vision and alignment with global standards.

“This is a model plan for Africa,” said Dr Nyambura Moremi, Director of the National Public Health Laboratory in Tanzania. “It shows how nations can develop resilient laboratory systems while embracing international best practices.”

Dr Eugene Bwalya, a veterinary surgeon from the University of Zambia, commended Zimbabwe’s adoption of the One Health framework. “Strengthening laboratory services across sectors is essential for comprehensive disease surveillance and public health preparedness,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Dr Talkmore Maruta from the African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM) said strategic plans like Zimbabwe’s are key to attracting investments and ensuring sustainable development in the health sector.

Meanwhile, Dr Kingsley Odiabara, former Director of Laboratory Services in Nigeria, highlighted the critical role of strong laboratory systems in achieving health security. “Zimbabwe’s approach offers the kind of leadership urgently needed across the continent,” he said.

Africa CDC views Zimbabwe’s plan as part of a broader continental initiative to boost laboratory capacity and resilience. Similar support has already been extended to countries such as Somalia, Seychelles, and Malawi.

“As Africa faces complex health challenges, from pandemics to antimicrobial resistance, the importance of coordinated, strategic laboratory systems cannot be overstated,” said Bangure. “Zimbabwe’s revised plan exemplifies the power of vision, partnership, and investment in building stronger public health systems.”

With this updated roadmap, Zimbabwe is set to strengthen its laboratory infrastructure and contribute to regional health security, safeguarding millions across Africa.

Source: Africa CDC/APO Group

