Zimbabwe to receive 1 million COVID-19 doses monthly: Prof Mthuli Ncube

GOVERNMENT will receive 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines monthly in order to reach the country’s herd immunity target.

In a statement, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube said the purchases are being made out of the USD 100 million which was mobilised by government towards the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

“The Government of Zimbabwe has mobilised USD100 million towards the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines to cover a significant portion of the population in order to achieve herd immunity.

“I am pleased to announce that Government has this week received 1,056,000 doses of Covid -19 vaccines purchased from China, which are being made available to Zimbabwe Citizens free of charge at designated vaccination centres.

“Going forward, the country will be receiving about 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines per month from additional purchases aimed at reaching the herd immunity target,” he said.

The government also acknowledged an offer from DHL International for concessionary tariffs regarding the shipment of vaccines.

“We are further pleased to acknowledge an offer from DHL International for concessionary tariffs that the company has offered for the shipment of vaccine consignments under an arrangement that will ensure the timeous and safe delivery of vaccines to the country.

“Government also acknowledges and appreciates the broad support so far received from the private sector and is committed to ensuring that all these partnerships are deepened for the National Good,” he said. – ZBC