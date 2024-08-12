Zimbabwe to launch air ambulance service

Spread the love

The government of Zimbabwe is expected to launch initial services of its new air ambulance program on 17 August, to coincide with the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit.

The date was confirmed in a report by Zimbabwe’s state-owned Chronicle newspaper, which said that the program is expected to reach full operational capacity by December.

The air ambulance service will employ six helicopters:

Two in Bulawayo, serving the province of the same name

Two in the capital city of Harare

One at Victoria Falls, covering the province of Matabeleland North

One in Manicaland Province.

The rotorcraft are part of a fleet of 18 received from Russian manufacturer Rostec last year – of which six have been allocated to provide air medical services.

