Zimbabwe Targets 60% Local Drug Production by 2025 to Slash Import Bill

HARARE – Zimbabwe is ramping up efforts to boost domestic pharmaceutical production, with the government setting an ambitious target to increase the proportion of locally manufactured essential medicines from 30% to 60% by the end of 2025.

By Tina Musonza

This strategic shift, announced by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, is expected to significantly reduce Zimbabwe’s dependence on foreign drug imports, cutting the national pharmaceutical import bill by at least US$120 million annually.

In 2020, Zimbabwe’s import expenditure on medicines stood at a staggering US$220 million per year. By shifting to local production, authorities say the country will not only save valuable foreign currency but also improve access to life-saving medications and enhance national health security.

“The growth of the local pharmaceutical sector is a key pillar in our broader industrialisation and public health strategy,” a senior health ministry official said. “The COVID-19 pandemic taught us the importance of self-sufficiency in healthcare, and we are determined to build a resilient pharmaceutical industry.”

According to official data, Zimbabwe’s pharmaceutical market was valued at approximately US$400 million in 2023, presenting vast potential for domestic growth. Encouragingly, the industry has seen a surge in local participation, with the number of pharmaceutical producers increasing by 56% — from just 9 companies in 2020 to 14 active manufacturers as of this year.

Government incentives such as tax breaks, duty-free importation of raw materials, and access to industrial financing have been credited with attracting new players into the sector. Authorities are also working closely with regulatory bodies to streamline licensing and ensure quality control through the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ).

In addition to supporting local production, the initiative aims to stimulate job creation, develop skilled human capital, and drive investment in pharmaceutical research and innovation.

Public health experts have applauded the move, saying it will help make essential drugs more affordable and widely available. “Local production allows for faster distribution, better quality monitoring, and less vulnerability to global supply chain disruptions,” said Dr. Tendai Makoni, a medical economist.

However, challenges remain, including limited access to specialised equipment, gaps in pharmaceutical research capacity, and the need for sustainable partnerships with international technology providers.

The government has pledged to address these hurdles through a National Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Strategy, which will include collaboration with universities, regional blocs such as SADC, and multilateral development agencies.

If successful, Zimbabwe’s localisation drive could position the country as a regional pharmaceutical manufacturing hub — not only serving its own population but also supplying neighbouring markets in southern Africa.

