Zimbabwe surpasses one million first dose vaccine milestone

Over one million Zimbabweans have now received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose while 630 610 people are now fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Zimbabwe needs to vaccinate at least 10 million people to achieve herd immunity.

In its latest daily Covid-19 update report, the Ministry of Health and Child Care noted that an additional 47 506 people received their first dose yesterday, taking the cumulative figure for the first dose to 1 036 252.

A total of 630 610 have received their second dosage.

The report also noted 86 people succumbed the respiratory disease while 2 491 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

“2 491 new cases, all local transmissions were recorded yesterday. A total of 20 631 PCR tests were conducted,” read the report.

“Harare recorded 457 new cases, Mashonaland West 423, Mashonaland 344, Mashonaland Central 322 and Manicaland 262. Bulawayo Province had 177 new cases, Matabeleland South 134, Matabeleland North 190 while Midlands and Masvingo had 91 each.”

The report further stated that 705 people are hospitalised, 183 are new admissions, 223 are asymptomatic cases, 401 are mild to moderate, 52 are severe and 29 are in Intensive Care Units.

As of July 15 2021, Zimbabwe has recorded 78 872 cases 49 774 recoveries and 2 418 deaths.