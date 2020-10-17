Zimbabwe Shuts Down Hospital After Worker Dies of COVID-19

One of the largest referral medical facilities in Zimbabwe’s Mashonaland West province has been shutdown following a COVID-19 outbreak, which has resulted in the death of one of the workers.

Provincial Epidemiology Disease Control officer, Dr. Gift Masoja, told reporters that they have also shutdown a nearby clinic due to rising local numbers of COVID-19 cases in the medical centers.

Dr. Masoja said the dead Chegutu General Hospital employee was working in the pharmacy department.

He said they decided to shutdown the hospital in order to clean it up with chemicals recommended by the World Health Organization.

Dr. Masoja said health officials are worried about the large number of people who are not wearing masks in the province.

He urged locals to wear masks in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.